Head-To-Head Survey: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IPG Photonics and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 2 3 3 0 2.13 Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00

IPG Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $184.71, indicating a potential upside of 68.29%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Kopin.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and Kopin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 3.98 $278.42 million $5.16 21.27 Kopin $45.67 million 5.11 -$13.43 million ($0.15) -16.87

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84% Kopin -30.07% -25.73% -17.64%

Risk & Volatility

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Kopin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; high precision laser systems; specialized fiber laser systems; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and DWDM/SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operators, and data center networking applications. It's lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

Kopin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

