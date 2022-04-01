Head-To-Head Survey: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Truist Financial alerts:

This table compares Truist Financial and Hanmi Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $23.06 billion 3.27 $6.44 billion $4.47 12.68 Hanmi Financial $257.17 million 2.91 $98.68 million $3.22 7.64

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Truist Financial pays out 43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Hanmi Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.9% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 27.30% 12.36% 1.45% Hanmi Financial 38.37% 16.13% 1.48%

Risk & Volatility

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Truist Financial and Hanmi Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 1 7 4 0 2.25 Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Truist Financial presently has a consensus target price of $68.58, indicating a potential upside of 20.96%. Hanmi Financial has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Truist Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Truist Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property, and casualty insurance. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. It was founded on December 6, 2019 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, residential mortgages, and credit cards; SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of February 28, 2022, it operated a network of 35 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.