Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.