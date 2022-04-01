HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

HQY stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.25, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.77.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

