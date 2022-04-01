HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim Sells 12,865 Shares

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,631,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Schriesheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HEICO alerts:

On Thursday, March 24th, Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of HEICO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $3,018,480.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00.

HEI traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $155.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.98. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.03 and a 1 year high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

HEICO Company Profile (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.