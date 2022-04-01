Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

HEINY stock opened at $47.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

