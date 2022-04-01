Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of HLIO opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.17. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.29 and a 1 year high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,175,000 after acquiring an additional 124,306 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

