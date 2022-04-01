Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup lowered shares of Hello Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hello Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 160,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,966. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 3.74. Hello Group has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.28). Hello Group had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Hello Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hello Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

