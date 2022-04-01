Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Plans Dividend of $0.33

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.327 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $26.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HENKY. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

