Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

