Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSIC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.33.
NASDAQ HSIC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.
In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.
About Henry Schein (Get Rating)
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
