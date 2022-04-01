Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of HTGC opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $18.39.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hercules Capital by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

