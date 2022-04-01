Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.37

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $9.46. Hersha Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 152,852 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.51.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.