Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.73.

HSY opened at $216.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.92 and its 200 day moving average is $190.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock valued at $205,952,245. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Hershey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $231,591,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Hershey by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

