Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Raised by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193,202. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.