Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 68,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $402.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

