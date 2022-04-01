Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $79.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $137.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

