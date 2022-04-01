HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $412.03

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.03 ($5.40) and traded as high as GBX 438 ($5.74). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.63), with a volume of 557,800 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 415.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 412.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.04%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

