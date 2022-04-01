Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 3,120 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,037 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

