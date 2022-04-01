Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Qorvo by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.74.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.03 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.63. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

