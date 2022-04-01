Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496,606 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,604,000 after purchasing an additional 213,508 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $455.62 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.94 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

