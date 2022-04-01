Highland Capital Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after buying an additional 6,976,777 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 26.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,399,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 701,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Conduent by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,522,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 81,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Conduent by 14.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,273,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after purchasing an additional 281,504 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conduent by 218.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

