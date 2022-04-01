Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.74 Million Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.68%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.