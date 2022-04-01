Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.05, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $76.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

