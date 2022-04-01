Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 260 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.25.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $300.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.11 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

