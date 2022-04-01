Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 5,027 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.32.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $247.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

