Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on INGR. TheStreet cut shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INGR opened at $87.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.94%.

Ingredion Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.