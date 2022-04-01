Highlander Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 140,000 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,115,000. Blackstone accounts for approximately 22.1% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

BX traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.13. 2,232,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.