Highlander Partners L.P. Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Casella Waste Systems accounts for 1.0% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,275,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 562.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $33,394.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,067 over the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWST stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,628. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 109.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

