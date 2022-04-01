Highview Capital Management LLC DE Buys New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,257 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

