Highview Capital Management LLC DE Invests $240,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.82. 3,152,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,044,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average of $204.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

