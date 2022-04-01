Highview Capital Management LLC DE Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after buying an additional 405,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.27. 26,771,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,439,324. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.