Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

