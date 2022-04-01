Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.24) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,077.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,125.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.45. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 988 ($12.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60.

In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.20), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($660,204.35).

About Hilton Food Group (Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.