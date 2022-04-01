HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 239.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$30.75 to C$30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLTRF remained flat at $$11.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.73. HLS Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.