Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

NYSE HMLP opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.49. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners ( NYSE:HMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $113,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.