Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.78.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $76.00. 9,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,804. Hologic has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.