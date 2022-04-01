Home Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.82 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $40.79 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $345.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In related news, Director John Scott Ballard purchased 3,750 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.03 per share, with a total value of $150,112.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Home Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 80.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.