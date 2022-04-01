Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.92

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.92 and traded as high as $20.75. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Walter T. Colquitt III sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $29,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

