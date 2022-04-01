Homology Medicines’ (FIXX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

FIXX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Homology Medicines from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.44.

FIXX stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $174.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.57. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 281.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $3,520,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 399,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 604.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Homology Medicines by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

