Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. KEMPER Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,573,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

