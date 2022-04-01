Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 17.9% Higher This Week

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $117,877.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.00 or 0.07463725 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.96 or 1.00152158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

