Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 102,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,931. The company has a market cap of $300.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 245,900.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

