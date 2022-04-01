Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HST. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,242,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after purchasing an additional 794,523 shares during the period.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

