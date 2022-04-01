HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 715 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.37) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSBA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.20) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 484 ($6.34) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.99) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 553.82 ($7.25).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 528.70 ($6.93) on Thursday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The company has a market capitalization of £107.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 520.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 461.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.39), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($370,020.85).

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.