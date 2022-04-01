HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.20) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 484 ($6.34) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.20) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.68) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.29) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 553.82 ($7.25).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 525.40 ($6.88) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.43). The company has a market capitalization of £106.38 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 520.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 461.93.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.71), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($286,516.11).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

