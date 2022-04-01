Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $17.14

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.14, but opened at $17.72. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 64 shares trading hands.
HNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huaneng Power International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huaneng Power International has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
