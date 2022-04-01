Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “
HNP opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $28.77.
Huaneng Power International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.