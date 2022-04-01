Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

HNP opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

