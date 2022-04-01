Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 113,171 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hub Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Hub Group by 188.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
