Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,011. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

