Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,429,000 after buying an additional 3,504,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock valued at $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBAN traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.46. 608,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,932,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.